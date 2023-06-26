Easy delivery of driving licence: ‘Revolutionary’ steps taken by IG Punjab?

LAHORE: Revolutionary steps have been taken to provide driving licence to the citizens by traffic police so that more and more citizens can get driving license.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that every Pakistani citizen who owns a national identity card can now easily get a license from any licensing centre in Punjab and renew driving license from any district of Punjab on the expiry of driving license in all districts of Punjab.

IG Punjab added that a citizen from any region of Pakistan who obtains a learner’s license can get the facility of taking the driving test in the district of his job. He said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan now Driving licenses have been issued to 62 transgender, Transgender are also being given training to learn to drive in driving schools of Punjab Police.

He said that the number of 32 driving schools across Punjab has been expanded. It has been increased to 64. IG Punjab said that with increase of 30% more than 1.6 million driving licenses have been issued to citizens this year as compared to 6 lakh last year. Driving licenses of 4 lakh people were issued in current month June as compared to 01 lakh in June last year.

16 thousand driving licenses were issued in the same period this year compared to 2 thousand licenses issued in June last year from Liberty Driving Licensing Centres Lahore.

Moreover, last year in Gujranwala in moth of June, 09 thousand compared to 09 hundred, 16 thousand compared to 05 thousand in Rawalpindi, 13 thousand compared to 04 thousand in Faisalabad were issued driving license. He said that Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, driving license facility is available 24 hours a day.

DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig said that on the instructions of IG Punjab, modern facilities have been provided to the public at driving licensing centres, mobile driving licensing vans of traffic police are issuing learner driving licenses in different cities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023