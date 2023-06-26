AVN 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.4%)
BAFL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
BOP 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.81%)
CNERGY 2.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.81%)
DFML 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.42%)
DGKC 52.00 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (5.16%)
EPCL 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.35%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.91%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.2%)
FLYNG 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.2%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.33%)
HUBC 68.00 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (5.46%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.97%)
KEL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.58%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.3%)
NETSOL 75.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.02%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.62%)
PAEL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.52%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.98%)
PPL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.25%)
PRL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.81%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 43.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
TELE 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.95%)
TPLP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.47%)
TRG 90.88 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (4.22%)
UNITY 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 97.6 (2.48%)
BR30 13,920 Increased By 476.2 (3.54%)
KSE100 40,938 Increased By 872.6 (2.18%)
KSE30 14,446 Increased By 314.4 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Easy delivery of driving licence: ‘Revolutionary’ steps taken by IG Punjab?

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2023 06:38am

LAHORE: Revolutionary steps have been taken to provide driving licence to the citizens by traffic police so that more and more citizens can get driving license.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that every Pakistani citizen who owns a national identity card can now easily get a license from any licensing centre in Punjab and renew driving license from any district of Punjab on the expiry of driving license in all districts of Punjab.

IG Punjab added that a citizen from any region of Pakistan who obtains a learner’s license can get the facility of taking the driving test in the district of his job. He said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan now Driving licenses have been issued to 62 transgender, Transgender are also being given training to learn to drive in driving schools of Punjab Police.

He said that the number of 32 driving schools across Punjab has been expanded. It has been increased to 64. IG Punjab said that with increase of 30% more than 1.6 million driving licenses have been issued to citizens this year as compared to 6 lakh last year. Driving licenses of 4 lakh people were issued in current month June as compared to 01 lakh in June last year.

16 thousand driving licenses were issued in the same period this year compared to 2 thousand licenses issued in June last year from Liberty Driving Licensing Centres Lahore.

Moreover, last year in Gujranwala in moth of June, 09 thousand compared to 09 hundred, 16 thousand compared to 05 thousand in Rawalpindi, 13 thousand compared to 04 thousand in Faisalabad were issued driving license. He said that Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, driving license facility is available 24 hours a day.

DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig said that on the instructions of IG Punjab, modern facilities have been provided to the public at driving licensing centres, mobile driving licensing vans of traffic police are issuing learner driving licenses in different cities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab IGP Citizens driving licences Traffic police Dr Usman Anwar

Comments

1000 characters

Easy delivery of driving licence: ‘Revolutionary’ steps taken by IG Punjab?

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

NA approves 54 supplementary demands for grants

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

PPDB asks AEDB to expedite issuance of tripartite LoS to Zorlu

NPCC submits Jul-Sep fuel requirements

Elections Act, 2017: Bill seeking amendment passed by NA

Govt agencies allowed to import pharma raw material

Expert speaks about PKR’s real effective exchange rate

The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022: Investors and shareholders granted income tax exemption

Read more stories