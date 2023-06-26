AVN 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.81%)
Only IK responsible for May 9 violence, claims Asif

APP Published 26 Jun, 2023 07:15am

SIALKOT: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the mastermind, planner and inventor of the May-9 incident was only Imran Khan.

Addressing a dinner reception, given in his honour by members of the Cantt Board Sialkot, he regretted that it was former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman who challenged the state writ and the state institutions. He said the state is like a mother to its citizens, but this person ended that relationship in lust for power.

He said the lesson he (Imran Khan) imparted to his party activists, and the planning he done, resulted in attacks on memorials of martyrs and military installations and the defence assets, saying that political workers were incited by their leader to attack the state and its institutions.

Kh Asif said what happened on May 9, no one should doubt that its mastermind, planner and its creator was the PTI chairman alone. He said that during the last 14 months, this person (Imran Khan) did not even once ask to meet or sit down with politicians to solve the national problems. He only expressed his desire to talk to the military leadership.

The defence minister said Pakistan Army is the guarantor of country’s defence and integrity. He said that power was taken away from politicians many times in the past; power was taken away from Nawaz Sharif three times, while Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged, but no one challenged the state writ. Rather, they waited for elections for years and came to power with the power of vote, he added.

Kh Asif said this person (Imran Khan) did not speak a single truth before power, during power and after getting power. He said that today, the whole of Pakistan was paying the price of this person’s wrong decisions.

If this person had not resigned from the assemblies, and not dissolved the KP and Punjab Assemblies, neither he nor his party would have confronted the current challenges. He said “we are thankful to Allah for honouring us and giving us the government for the last 14 months.

“We are trying to fix the economic and moral ruins that we inherited,” he added.

