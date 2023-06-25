Mobile phones worth $516.488m imported during 11 months

ISLAMABAD: The country imported mobile phones worth $516.488 million during the first 11 months (July-May) of the current fiscal year 2022-23, registering a negative growth of 73.46 percent when compared to $ 1.946 billion during the same period of last year.

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports increased by 308 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in May 2023 and stood at $ 43.201 million compared to imports of $ 10.587 million in April 2023, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Mobile phone imports registered 68.52 percent negative growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in May 2023 when compared to $ 137.212 million in May 2022.

The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $ 860.441 million during July-May 2023 and registered 66.87 percent negative growth compared to $ 2.597 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

On a YoY basis, the overall telecom imports registered a negative growth of 55.83 percent and stood at $ 81.028 million in May 2023 compared to $ 183.458 million in May 2022. On a MoM basis, the overall telecom imports registered 134.84 percent growth in May 2023 compared to $ 34.504 million during April 2023.

Other apparatus imports stood at $ 343.953 million in July-May fiscal year 2023 and registered 47.15 percent negative growth compared to $ 650.795 million during the same period of the last fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, other apparatus imports stood at $ 37.827 million in May 2023 and registered 18.21 percent negative growth compared to $ 46.246 million in May 2022 and registered 58.16 percent growth on MoM basis compared to $ 23.917 million in April 2023.

