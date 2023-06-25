Romanian envoy passes away

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, Nicolae Goia passed away on Saturday, Foreign Office announced.

“It is announced with profound sorrow that Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolae Goia has passed away,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

A seasoned professional, Ambassador Goia will be remembered for his contribution towards strengthening Pakistan-Romania relations, she added.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Ambassador Goia in this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” she added.

Ambassador Nicolae Goia was in Pakistan for last five years.

He had already completed his term, but because of his health reasons, his stay in Pakistan was extended.

He was reportedly under treatment for cancer, which was diagnosed during his service in Pakistan.

