AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan rubber futures easier on economic woes

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures appeared poised for their worst Weekly drop in nearly three months on Friday, as weak China demand and diminished domestic manufacturing activity deepened trader pessimism about the economy. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for November delivery was down 0.2 yen, or 0.1%, at 206.3 yen ($1.44) per kg, as of 0204 GMT. The contract was on track for its fourth session of losses and the longest losing streak since March.

The benchmark contract dropped 2.4% for the week so far. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened 0.58% higher. Japan’s manufacturing activity fell back into contraction in June and service sector growth slowed for the first time in seven months, surveys showed on Friday, as business confidence and demand weakened. The yen strengthened 0.10% against the dollar to 142.99, making yen-dominated assets less affordable when purchased in other currencies. Oil prices were flat in early trading on Friday, but headed for a 3% drop for the week on worries about the outlook for fuel demand after a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike in the UK and warnings about looming US rate hikes. Lower oil prices incentivise manufacturers to shift to synthetic rubber, derived from oil, hindering the natural rubber market. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday the US central bank would move interest rates at a “careful pace” from here as policymakers edge towards a stopping point for their historic round of monetary policy tightening. Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.5% from June 16, according to data released by the bourse on Wednesday. Trading was light as Chinese markets were closed for the Dragon Boat festival. Chinese markets will resume trading on Monday, June 26. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for July delivery last traded at 132.5 US cents per kg, down 0.1%.

rubber rubber price rubber rates

Comments

1000 characters

Japan rubber futures easier on economic woes

Massive changes introduced in Finance Bill

NA approves 97 demands for grants worth Rs6.282trn

Dar presents over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure in NA

‘Data protection bill lacks in certain areas’

Energy transition initiative: Power Div all set to send study team to Denmark

CJP for making tax regime reliable, consistent

Board terminates service contract of SNGPL MD

Solar project in Sindh: MoFA urges PD to facilitate Norwegian firm

PM vows to complete IMF loan programme

Former finance minister Miftah quits PML-N

Read more stories