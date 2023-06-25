AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BISP secy shares data with Yemeni team ‘Up to Rs81bn disbursed to beneficiaries’

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: Up to Rs81 billion, so far, have been disbursed to some nine million deserving Kifaalat beneficiaries under the ongoing fourth tranche of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

This data was shared by Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad, in a meeting with a Yemeni delegation that called on him upon the conclusion of its five-day visit to Pakistan.

Ambassador of Yemen to Pakistan Mohammed Motahar Alashabi also accompanied the visiting delegates who called on secretary BISP.

The delegation visited Pakistan to “study” BISP’s social protection model, according to an official statement.

Secretary BISP told the delegation that such study visits helped both sides to share experiences and ideas, and learn from each other.

“Pakistan and Yemen are two brotherly countries and enjoy close cordial relationship which would further be strengthened by enhanced bilateral interactions,” he said. The Yemeni delegation expressed gratitude to the secretary BISP and his team for the “hospitality and the opportunity to study such a vast and comprehensive programme of social protection and women empowerment.”

Yemen’s ambassador to Pakistan said that exchange study visits, and sharing of information and experiences was “always fruitful.”

“BISP is a fantastic model of social safety cover for marginalised and vulnerable segments,” he stated.

The envoy hoped that such visits would continue in future. The study visit of the Yemeni delegation was organised with the cooperation of the World Bank.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BISP Mohammed Motahar Alashabi Kifaalat beneficiaries

Comments

1000 characters

BISP secy shares data with Yemeni team ‘Up to Rs81bn disbursed to beneficiaries’

Massive changes introduced in Finance Bill

NA approves 97 demands for grants worth Rs6.282trn

Dar presents over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure in NA

‘Data protection bill lacks in certain areas’

Energy transition initiative: Power Div all set to send study team to Denmark

CJP for making tax regime reliable, consistent

Board terminates service contract of SNGPL MD

Solar project in Sindh: MoFA urges PD to facilitate Norwegian firm

PM vows to complete IMF loan programme

Former finance minister Miftah quits PML-N

Read more stories