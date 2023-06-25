BISP secy shares data with Yemeni team ‘Up to Rs81bn disbursed to beneficiaries’

ISLAMABAD: Up to Rs81 billion, so far, have been disbursed to some nine million deserving Kifaalat beneficiaries under the ongoing fourth tranche of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

This data was shared by Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad, in a meeting with a Yemeni delegation that called on him upon the conclusion of its five-day visit to Pakistan.

Ambassador of Yemen to Pakistan Mohammed Motahar Alashabi also accompanied the visiting delegates who called on secretary BISP.

The delegation visited Pakistan to “study” BISP’s social protection model, according to an official statement.

Secretary BISP told the delegation that such study visits helped both sides to share experiences and ideas, and learn from each other.

“Pakistan and Yemen are two brotherly countries and enjoy close cordial relationship which would further be strengthened by enhanced bilateral interactions,” he said. The Yemeni delegation expressed gratitude to the secretary BISP and his team for the “hospitality and the opportunity to study such a vast and comprehensive programme of social protection and women empowerment.”

Yemen’s ambassador to Pakistan said that exchange study visits, and sharing of information and experiences was “always fruitful.”

“BISP is a fantastic model of social safety cover for marginalised and vulnerable segments,” he stated.

The envoy hoped that such visits would continue in future. The study visit of the Yemeni delegation was organised with the cooperation of the World Bank.

