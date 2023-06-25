AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
LWMC cancels staff’s Eid holidays

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has cancelled the holidays of its staff during the festive days of Eid-ul-Azha.

While chairing a meeting here on Saturday, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din instructed the LWMC staff to remain in the field during the Eid holidays to make this clean operation successful and added that the complaint of the citizens would be resolved within 30 minutes during Eid-ul-Azha. The meeting was attended by Deputy CEO LWMC Operations Muhammad Aurangzeb, DGM Operations and Town Managers.

The meeting was told that the preparations of making Lahore zero waste before Eid has been completed; operational and corporate staff have been mobilised to ensure cleanliness in every nook and corner of the city.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that to facilitate the citizens, 281 service delivery camps would be set up in 274 Union Councils of Lahore. At the same time, 106 temporary waste collection points and five dumping sites (Lakhodair, Mehmood Booti, Sundar, Tibba and Saggian) for animal waste were being established. “All town managers would ensure the distribution of free waste bags at the Union Council level,” he added.

He added that the LWMC would be providing extraordinary cleanliness services and at the same time, the people of Lahore should also cooperate with them to maintain cleanliness.

