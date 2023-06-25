Fesco holds online Katcheries to address complaints

FAISALABAD: On the special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), online Katcheries are being held for immediate resolution of electricity related problems of consumers in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) region.

Conducting online Katcheries on facebook not only reduces the problems of the consumers but also they inform the FESCO officers directly about their problems which helps the FESCO administration to improve its services, said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmad said on the occasion of E-Katchery held on Facebook at FESCO Headquarters here today.

In Online Katchery, the consumers of Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh and Khushab informed CEO FESCO about their problems.

At this occasion, Engr. Bashir Ahmad said that the immediate resolution of public complaints related to electricity is a reflection of the government’s vision and it would be helpful in solving the electricity problems of the consumers immediately. He further said that all kinds of problems of the consumers are being solved on priority basis.

During the online Katchery, the Chief Executive listened to the electricity problems of the online consumers and their various complaints regarding changing meters, preparation of LT proposals, replacement of old transformers, replacement and repair of power lines and redressal of voltage drop. He also directed the concerned officers to solve these problems quickly and submit report to him on daily basis.

At this occasion, GM (Operation) Rana Ayub, GM (CS) Umar Hayat Gondal, DG (HR) Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Director (PR) Tahir Sheikh, Director Customer Services Shahbaz Mehmood, Deputy Director 118 Ali Imran were also present.

