AVN 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.1%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.03%)
CNERGY 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.48%)
DFML 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
DGKC 49.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
EPCL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
FFL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5%)
GGL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
HUBC 64.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
KEL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.18%)
MLCF 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.85%)
NETSOL 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.86%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PPL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PRL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.13%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.5%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Karachi ranked fifth worst livable city in new index

  • Index takes into account stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure
BR Life & Style Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 04:52pm

Karachi was declared the sixth worst city to live in, according to The Livability Index 2023, published by Economist Intelligence Unit (EiU) a sister arm of The Economist, earlier this week.

Karachi was ranked at 169 out of 173 countries, coming up ahead of Lagos, Nigeria, Algiers and Tripoli, in an index which ranks living conditions in a city across five categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Karachi’s index rounded up to 42.5, not acquiring even half of the required living standards.

It attained a score of 75 in terms of education, 50 in healthcare and 51.8 in infrastructure.

However, it only scored 38.7 in culture and environment and its stability stood only 20.

Livability nose-diving in Karachi

Vienna, Copenhagen and Melbourne topped the list.

The survey was designed to help companies calculate hardship allowances for staff who were moving to a new city, cited the report. Along with that, it also provides an index of the most and least desirable cities to live in.

The survey noted that cities in the Asia-Pacific region have rebounded most from the pandemic. The index also suggested that life in cities is a bit better than in the past 15 years.

Karachi ranked among the worst liveable cities

According to the list the top ten most livable cities are:

  1. Vienna, Austria
  2. Copenhagen, Denmark
  3. Melbourne, Australia
  4. Sydney, Australia
  5. Vancouver, Canada
  6. Zurich, Switzerland
  7. Calgary, Canada and Geneva, Switzerland
  8. Osaka, Japan
  9. Toronto, Canada
  10. Auckland, New Zealand

Vienna topped the list for the fourth time in five years, because of its excellent mix of stability, culture and entertainment and reliable infrastructure.

Copenhagen, a similarly sized city with similar amenities, came in second.

Big cities with a high level of crime, congestion and density tend to fare less well. London is down 12 places from a year ago, coming in 46th, and New York is down ten spots to 69th.

The worst cities to live in are:

  1. Doualaa, Cameroon
  2. Kyiv, Ukraine
  3. Harare, Zimbabwe
  4. Dhaka, Bangladesh
  5. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
  6. Karachi, Pakistan
  7. Lagos, Nigeria
  8. Algiers, Algeria
  9. Tripoli, Libya
  10. Damascus, Syria

Damascus has been the least liveable city in the index for more than a decade, as has Tripoli. Kyiv, ravaged by war, also made the bottom ten.

Karachi Livability Index The Economist

Comments

1000 characters

Karachi ranked fifth worst livable city in new index

Karachi port: Govt to lease four out of 33 berths to UAE for $220m

Intra- day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Greek boat tragedy: 82 Pakistani victims identified, says Rana Sanaullah

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Pakistan’s economic meltdown spurs more people to risk lives to reach Europe

Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India

Development banks can boost lending by $200bn: Paris summit

Read more stories