LONDON: European stock markets slid at the start of trading Friday, extending the previous session’s losses caused by concerns over prolonged rises to interest rates.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.2 percent to 7,485.70 points.

European stocks steady, pound drops as UK inflation surprises

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index slumped 0.9 percent to 15,850.70 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 7,174.64.