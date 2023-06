SU awards 23 PhD, 63 MPhil degrees in various disciplines

HYDERABAD: The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Sindh awarded 23 PhD and 63 MPhil degrees in various disciplines during its 146th meeting held on Thursday.

The 146th ASRB meeting was chaired by SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, which was attended by PVC SU campus Thatta Prof Dr Rafique Memon, Deans of various Faculties including Prof Dr Khalilur Rehman Khoumbhati, Prof Dr Javed Ahmed Chandio, Prof Dr Naeem Tariq Narejo, Prof Dr Muhammad Khan Sangi, Prof Dr Abdul Sattar Almani, Prof Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, Director QEC Dr Altaf Nizamani, Prof Dr Nizamuddin Channa, Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed Chandio, Dr Sardar Shah, Dr Qasim Nizamani, Dr Gulsher Leghari, Anwar Channa and Babar.

The meeting awarded PhD degrees to 23 scholars - Gul Ameer Sumbal, Shahnila Almani, Niaz Ali Malghani, Raja Karim Bakhsh Bhatti, Shahnila Shah (Analytical Chemistry), Abdul Ghani Memon (Organic Chemistry), Safia Parveen Sohoo, Abdul Latif Hubshi, Shabana Rasheed Anjum, Ali Sher and Fareeza Danish Butt (Islamic Culture), Raheela Noor Memon, Fahmida Channa, Munir Ahmed Prince, Saika Sanam Solangi and Ambreen Akhtar (Zoology), Sara Mahesar (Mathematics), Irum Jabin Syed and Rukhsana Pathan (Urdu), Muhammad Ali Nizamani and Nosheen Khaskhali (Economics), Mitho Khan Bhatti (Public Administration) and Syed Muhammad Mubashir Shah (Pharmaceutics).

The ASRB meeting also awarded MPhil degrees to 63 scholars - Syeda Fatima Qamer and Nazik Hussain Jakhrani (Botany), Abdul Samad Mugheri, Muzzamil Pathan, Saddam Hussain Channa and Muhammad Essa (Information Technology), Shabir Ahmed Mugheri, Fateh Muhammad Shah, Abid Hussain Khokhar, Tarique Hussain Keerio and Ghulam Sughra Kubar (Pakistan Study), Saba Parwaiz Bukhari and Rukhsana Palijo (Sindhi), Muhammad Umar Barakzai and Asghar Ali Sahito (Commerce), Dilnawaz Hakro (Business Administration), Yasmeen Rajput (Urdu), Aijaz Ali Jakhro, Kainat Shaikh, Hasan Ahmed Shaikh and Ghulam Fatima Channa (English Linguistics), Zunerah Abdul Jabbar and Heer Shaikh (Economics), Muhammad Tayyab Korejo (Sociology), Ali Raza Mahesar and Sajid Ali Leghari (Political Science), Ghulam Qadir Pathan, Khalida Yasmin Shaikh, Nabila Rehman Jat and Hafiz Muhammad Sarfraz Khan Sabri (Islamic Culture), Sahar Shah, Nasrullah, Shaneela Parveen Memon and Muhammad Aslam Chandio (Education), Rabia Lashari (Pharmacology), Awais Ali Khaskheli and Irfan Ahmed Jamali (Geology), Zafar-ul-Abideen Memon, Anam Naz Soomro, Quratul Ain Shaikh, Amna Kalhoro and Mehr-un-Nisa (Analytical Chemistry), Sobia Lashari (Chemistry), Sadia Tabasum Shaikh (Biochemistry), Maira Bhatti (Organic Chemistry), Uzair Essa Kori (Statistics), VishnomalLohano (Physiology), Gulshan Saba Syed and Sajid Ali Jat (Microbiology), Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Soomal Lakhair, Shamshad Ali Mahar, Bushra Shaikh, Mehtab Ayoob Dars, Aamna Qureshi and Farooque Ali Bhatti (Zoology), Naveed Abbas Nangraj, ChhuttoChakrani, Mahesh Kumar Menghwar, Qirat Iqbal Rajput and Kazbano (Physics), SahibaMastoi (Environmental Science) and Ghayoor Abbas Bhatti (Health and Physical Education).

