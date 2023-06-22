PCB Management Body under Sethi stands dissolved

LAHORE: The Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headed by Najam Sethi stood dissolved following the completion of its tenure.

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordina-tion (IPC), the PCB management committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) led by Najam Sethi is no more and all the affairs of the PCB have been handed over to the Election Commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already nominated former chairman Muhammad Zaka Ashraf and Advocate Supreme Court Mustafa Ramday as members of the Board of Governors of the PCB.

With the nomination of Ashraf and Ramday, the PCB BoG’s 10 members have been completed. Apart from Ashraf and Ramday, four representatives each from cricket associations and departments are members of the PCB BoG.

