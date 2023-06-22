PML-N starts consultation process for Nawaz’s return

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started consultation process for the return of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif to the country ahead of general elections.

Nawaz is learnt to have discussed this matter with his party leaders. The former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi recently met Nawaz Sharif in London and requested him to consider his return to the country ahead of general elections. Nawaz also sought opinion from other PML-N leaders regarding a date for his return home, sources said, adding: “Majority of the PML-N leaders are in favor of Nawaz landing in Lahore.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023