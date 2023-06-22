KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 185,255 tonnes of cargo comprising 92,315 tonnes of import cargo and 92,940 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 92,315 tonnes comprised of 78,610 tonnes of containerized cargo and 13,705 tonnes of bulk cargo.

The total export cargos of 92,940 tonnes comprised of 47,796 tonnes of containerized cargo; 1,227 tonnes of bulk cargo; 36,148 tons of clinkers: and 7,768 tonnes of oil and liquid cargo.

There were 04 vessels Seamx Westport, Wadi Mani Khalid, M T Lahore and Akij Moon carrying containers, tankers, and clinkers currently at the berths.

There were two ships namely GFS Giselle and Zheng HE 3 sailed out to sea during the reported period.

Total 10,157 containers comprising of 5,545 containers import and 4,612 containers exports were handles on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 166,050 tonnes comprising of 128,548 tonnes of import cargo and 37,502 tonnes of export cargo including 4623 loaded and empty containers (2417 TEUs imports and 2206 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 128,548 tonnes includes 41,038 tonnes of containerized cargo; 17,190 tonnes of coal; 8,670 tonnes of palm oil; 1953 tonnes LPG and 1,200 tonnes Mogas.

The total export cargo of 37,502 tonnes includes 37,502 tonnes of containerized cargo.

There are six ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim out of them three ships Ikan Parang, Sea Harvest and SC Hong Kong and another ship Maersk Bostan carrying steel coil, palm chemicals and containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, ICT, EVTL and QICT on Thursday 22nd June 2023.

