AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.04%)
DFML 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
DGKC 49.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
EPCL 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.09%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
HUBC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
KAPCO 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.25%)
KEL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 75.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.88%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.02%)
PAEL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PPL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.2%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.53%)
TELE 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.34%)
UNITY 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 3,966 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 13,557 Decreased By -193.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,221 Decreased By -432.2 (-1.06%)
KSE30 14,178 Decreased By -129 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks plunge most in 2 months on stimulus

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2023 05:45am

SHANGHAI: China stocks plunged the most in two months on Wednesday as stimulus disappointed investors, sparking more policy easing arguments from analysts, while Sino-US tensions returned to the fore after President Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator”.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 1.5%, and the Shanghai Composite Index slumped 1.3%. Both indexes logged the biggest daily fall since April 21.

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index plunged 2% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 2.2%.

Chinese stock markets will be closed for Thursday and Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival, while Hong Kong market will be shut for Thursday.

Other Asian stocks also struggled as a lack of new stimulus steps from Beijing frustrated investors, who wondered just how hawkish the US Federal Reserve would be later in the day.

China cut its key lending benchmarks on Tuesday to shore up a slowing economic recovery, but the cut to the five-year rate was smaller than many expected.

China stocks Xi Jinping CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks plunge most in 2 months on stimulus

COAS to be part of SIFC apex body

PM for increasing FDI to $5bn through SIFC

ECC approves Rs80bn subsidy for power sector

KE discusses options of participation in Jamshoro power unit with PD

Rs76.726bn approved to keep CDMP commitment with IMF

SBP to help FBR run ‘SWAPS’ thru RAAST

Additional tax on incomes, profits, gains: Textile exporters term move ‘harsh’, ‘anti-business’

LNG deal with Azerbaijan to help end gas crisis by next winter: Musadik

APTMA seeks resumption of RCET scheme

Finance Bill: NA discusses Senate suggestions

Read more stories