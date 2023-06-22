ATC grants interim pre-arrest bail to IK till July 7

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to PTI chairman Imran Khan till July 07 in two cases relating to the May 9 attacks lodged by Model Town and Naseerabad police and directed him to join the investigation of the cases.

The other day, ATC had issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Khan and six other PTI leaders on the request of the investigation incharge.

Model Town police registered the FIR against the PTI leaders on charges of attacking and torching the PML-N office, while Naseerabad police accused them of torching a container at Kalma Chowk, during the May 9 riots.

Other suspects include former federal ministers Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, former provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Imran Khan`s nephew Hassaan Khan Niazi.

