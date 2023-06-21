AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
DGKC 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
EPCL 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 65.06 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.88%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
KAPCO 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 75.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
OGDC 75.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.23%)
PAEL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.25%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 92.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
UNITY 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,004 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 13,751 Increased By 88.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By 31.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,307 Increased By 46.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s approach to politics

Published 21 Jun, 2023 05:21am

There is no doubt that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi is an astute and experienced politician. The way he has conducted himself following his release from prison amply suggests that he is not quitting the party or jumping ship.

Moreover, he is not abandoning or foresaking the party leadership. His and his son’s arrests are likely to raise the political profile of the Qureshi political clan in southern Punjab significantly.

Although he has shown no quarter for those PTI workers who have been allegedly found involved in the May 9 violence, he has voiced very strong support for those who are innocent and have been, according to him, unjustly and unfairly implicated by the caretaker Punjab government in cases of terrorism, sedition, arson and what not.

This is, perhaps, the right approach to the post-May 9 situation, so to speak, amid withering of his party on an unimaginable scale.

Narrating his ‘plight’, Qureshi seems to have taken full advantage of his position of a caretaker of one of the greatest Sufi shrines of subcontinent by describing his hometown, Multan, as “Madinatul Auolia” (the city of saints) in order to send his message across in a meaningful way. His demeanor, which is strongly characterized by shrewdness and enviable political acumen, can help PTI chairman Imran Khan articulate a prudent approach to politics ahead of the likely upcoming general election.

Shahid Tirmizi (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shah Mehmood Qureshi PTI

Comments

1000 characters

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s approach to politics

UK replaces GSP with DCTS

FDI plunges 21pc in 11 months

Pakistan, China sign $4.8bn N-power plant deal

Pakistan, Russia explore new areas of cooperation

China came to rescue amid IMF dithering: PM

July-May: Govt borrows $8.613bn from multiple sources

Meeting revenue collection targets: IR officials accused of attaching bank accounts

4 months of FY23-24: KP caretaker govt presents Rs462bn budget

Ex-CJP too challenges trial of civilians in military courts

Rescue teams race against clock to find 5 missing in Titanic sub

Read more stories