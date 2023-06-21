President HCSTSI congratulates new Mayor, Deputy Mayor

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani while congratulating the new Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Khan Shoro and Deputy Mayor Sagheer Ahmed Qureshi said that the local bodies are the nursery in any democratic country.

He said the role of local bodies is most important in the construction and development of urban areas. In most developed countries, all institutions related to electricity generation and transmission, maintenance of city infrastructure, basic food and health rights of citizens, drainage and water supply work under the patronage of the city mayor.

He said that since last 15 years, the city has become a hotbed of problems due to the absence of empowered local body representatives. Most of the institutions that come under the authority of the Mayor of Hyderabad City are in worst condition. In particular, the drainage system is way below par across the city.

Most of the city's roads, under-bypasses, bypasses and flyovers are dilapidated due to poor drainage conditions which need to be solved on an emergency basis with the help of modern technology. Soon, according to the newly approved law of the Sindh Assembly, the responsibility of water supply will also come under the Mayor of Hyderabad, so by providing clean drinking water to the citizens their health can also be better taken care of.

President Chamber said that Hyderabad's only zoo, Rani Bagh and other parks in the city, which cover vast areas, lack basic structure and much, has been destroyed due to lack of maintenance. It needs to be equipped with international standard facilities to provide good and affordable entertainment to the people of Hyderabad.

He said that there are many illegal encroachments in Hyderabad. Mayor Hyderabad must remove all illegal encroachments. He said that the role of Hyderabad Mayor will be very important in providing free medical facilities to the poor people in Hyderabad.

He said that the businessmen and citizens of Hyderabad have high expectations from the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor to solve the problems of the city and the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries extend its full support to the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor in solving the problems of the city.

