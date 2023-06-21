CM assigns duties to ministers regarding Eid arrangements

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad on Tuesday directed the municipal officers to remain present in the field for timely disposal of hides of the sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

While presiding over a meeting along with Deputy Commissioner Sheikupura Sarmad Taimur, he said the chief officers of the municipal bodies should work in coordination with the officers of district administration. “No negligence would be tolerated in providing a clean environment to the citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha,” he warned.

The Minister further said that caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assigned the duties to the provincial ministers regarding Eid arrangements. He also reviewed the progress in development projects and monsoon arrangements during the meeting.

Murad directed to complete all ongoing development projects across the district on time with transparency, quality and speed. “Providing the best and modern municipal services to the citizens was a top priority of the Punjab interim government. The local bodies should use all possible resources for the welfare of the citizens,” he added.

He disclosed that ‘Ab Gaon Chamkenge’ programme was soon being launched in Punjab. “Under this programme, facilities would be provided in villages on the pattern of cities,” he added. He also directed the staff of municipal institutions to remain alert in view of the expected heavy rains during the monsoon. “Citizens should not face problems due to standing rainwater in low-lying areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, to facilitate the citizens on Eid-ul-Azha, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has made a comprehensive plan to wash 178 mosques and ‘Eid gahs’ of the city. Moreover, the process of mechanical washing of all ‘qurban gahs’ would also be ensured after Eid-ul-Azha.

