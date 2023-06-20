Saudi GACA team visits Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, a seven-member team of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) visited the Islamabad airport to review security arrangements as part of the third phase of its inspection visit to Pakistan airports. According to PCAA, the visit by the Saudi aviation team, led by Inspector Mohammad Al-Ajami, is aimed at reviewing security arrangements at Pakistani airports for direct flights to the Kingdom. “The team will assess security measures taken by the ASF (Airports Security Force) and airlines,” the PCAA said in a statement.

“The GACA team will also inspect security processes of catering and cargo handlers and ground-handling agencies.”

The team was received by the Directorate of Security CAA (Regulatory) and Airport Management IIAP. It was briefed about the airport, including its geography, layout, passenger and flight statistics, and security procedures.

The experts have examined passenger pre-boarding, non-passenger screening, baggage screening, CCTV systems, and restricted area access, among other security measures at the airports.

As part of the third phase of its visit, the Saudi aviation team would also visit the airport in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, according to the PCAA.

The Saudi experts last week concluded the second phase of its visit by reviewing arrangements at the Lahore, Multan, and Sialkot airports.

Before that, the experts visited the Karachi airport, expressing their satisfaction with implementing security protocols, according to the PCAA.

