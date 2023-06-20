Spot rate drifts lower by Rs300 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 19,600 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,800 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,200 to Rs 20,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 9,200 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

Around, 600 bales of Balochistan were sold at Rs 19,400 to Rs 19,700 per maund and 600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) decreased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed at Rs 19,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 355 per kg.

