Jun 20, 2023
World

Blinken had constructive conversations with China's Xi: White House

Reuters Published June 19, 2023

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had constructive conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials during a visit to Beijing that was a good step forward for U.S.-Chinese relations, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Xi to hold talks with Blinken in Beijing

Blinken emphasized the importance of maintaining open channels of communication during the two-day visit and stressed the United States would continue to use diplomacy to raise areas of concern as well as of cooperation with China, she said.

White House Xi Jinping Antony Blinken Karine Jean-Pierre US and China U.S. Chinese relations

