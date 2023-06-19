Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

KARACHI: The crescent moon for Zil Hajj was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and the first day of the month will fall on June 19 (Monday).

The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Tuesday (June 27) while the first day of Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Wednesday (June 28) in the kingdom.

Typically, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf countries mark Eid ul Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha on the same days.

