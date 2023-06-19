AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Monitoring Desk Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

KARACHI: The crescent moon for Zil Hajj was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and the first day of the month will fall on June 19 (Monday).

The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Tuesday (June 27) while the first day of Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Wednesday (June 28) in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia lifts restriction on Hajj pilgrim numbers

Typically, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf countries mark Eid ul Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha on the same days.

