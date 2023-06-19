AVN 45.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.68%)
CNERGY 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.65%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
EPCL 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.74%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
FFL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
FLYNG 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
HUBC 65.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
KEL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
MLCF 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.95%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
PAEL 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.04%)
PPL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.19%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.18%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-14.85%)
TRG 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.69%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,051 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 13,866 Decreased By -144.4 (-1.03%)
KSE100 41,160 Decreased By -141 (-0.34%)
KSE30 14,471 Decreased By -70.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 10-year bond yield falls to near 1-month low on BOJ relief

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 12:43pm

TOKYO: Japan’s 10-year government bond yield fell to a nearly one-month low on Monday on investors’ relief about the Bank of Japan (BOJ) continuing its ultra-low rate policy and as the need for adjusting portfolios boosted demand.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point (bps) to 0.390%, its lowest level since May 23.

The BOJ maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy on Friday despite stronger-than-expected inflation, signalling it will remain a dovish outlier among global central banks and focus on supporting a fragile economic recovery.

“Also, there is demand for buying JGBs as funds are trying to rebalance their portfolios toward the end of the quarter as a sharp rally in stocks boosted the value of their equities,” Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist and fund manager, T&D Asset Management.

There will be around 4 trillion yen ($28.27 billion) worth of demand to buy JGBs in the next two weeks from various Japanese funds, including pension funds, while they could sell as much as 6 trillion yen worth of sale of stocks, Naimoka added.

Japan’s Nikkei share average jumped nearly 20% in the latest quarter to hit a 33-year high.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield dips as BOJ maintains policy

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 bps to 0.985%.

The 30-year yield fell 0.5 bps to 1.225%.

The 40-year JGB yield was flat at 1.380%.

The five-year yield was flat at 0.075% and the two-year JGB yield was also flat at -0.070%.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.08 yen to 148.4.

Bank of Japan Japan’s 10 year government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s 10-year bond yield falls to near 1-month low on BOJ relief

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Balochistan budget today

Israeli troops, backed by helicopter, kill 3 Palestinians

Oil slides more than $1 on China growth uncertainties

Xi to hold talks with Blinken in Beijing

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

Ahsan responds to Bilawal: ‘Don’t criticise govt in political rallies’

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Read more stories