Pakistan

Greek boat tragedy: AJK announces 3-day mourning

NNI Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

MUZAFFARABAD/KOTLI: The government of Azad Kashmir has announced a three-day mourning period to bemoan the death and drowning of more than 50 Kashmiri youth who were boarding the packed migrant boat which capsized off the coast of Greece a few days ago.

A three-day mourning period is starting from today (Sunday) across Azad Kashmir during which the flag will remain hoisted half-mast. AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq directed the Chief Secretary to make a contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to bring back the dead bodies. A list of 27 missing persons of Kotli district was also released after the boat accident.

At least 78 people died and more than 100 were rescued including Pakistanis after a fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank off Peloponnese in southern Greece a day ago. It is pertinent to mention here that the ill-fated migrant ship was carrying approximately 750 people, including 100 children and women.

AJK Government of Azad Kashmir Greek boat tragedy mourning

