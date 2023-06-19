AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Jun 19, 2023
Business & Finance

Minister, CEO EZDMC visit Jalozai EZ, inaugurate unit

Recorder Report Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Industries, Commerce & Technical Education (IC&TE), Adnan Jalil, along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak, visited the Jalozai Economic Zone and reviewed development on the project.

This visit was aimed at exploring the thriving industrial landscape within the zone and showcasing the remarkable achievements of the company for promotion of industrial growth in the province.

During their visit, they inaugurated Aqua Pura Smart Industry, a state-of-the-art facility specializing in advanced drinking water treatment technologies. This cutting-edge enterprise will only contribute to the local economy.

Furthermore, Minister Adnan Jalil and CEO Javed Khattak have had the opportunity to witness the development of Khalid Zubair Chemical Industry that is under construction. This upcoming venture holds great promise for the industrial sector and will play a pivotal role in fostering innovation, job creation, and economic prosperity.

Emphasizing the importance of environmental sustainability, the provincial minister Adnan Jalil and CEO Javed Khattak also planted a tree under the “green plantation drive” campaign.

This symbolic gesture underscores the commitment of KP-EZDMC towards creating a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable industrial landscape.

The dignitaries also took a comprehensive tour of the economic zone, visiting various industrial sites and engaging in constructive discussions with industrialists.

These interactions aimed to foster collaboration, address challenges, and explore opportunities for further growth and development within the zone.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

