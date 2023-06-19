AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Pakistan

CM orders action against dumping of solid waste along roadsides

Recorder Report Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the district administration and the police of all the districts of Karachi to impound the vehicles, arrest the drivers and contractors if they are found dumping debris or trash along the roads of the city.

“This is unacceptable, and I would take strict action against the administration and the police if the debris is found to be dumped along the roads.”

He issued these directives to the Commissioners during his visit to the city on Sunday morning.

He was accompanied by provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant Syed Qasim Naveed, and Deputy Mayor Salman Murad.

Murad visited different districts, particularly Korangi and Malir, and found the debris and trash dumped along Korangi Road.

The CM got off his vehicle and called the Deputy Commissioner, the superintendent of police, and the DIG and expressed his displeasure in dumping the debris along the road.

The CM directed the Commissioner Karachi to issue directives to all the DCs, DIGs, and SSPS to take strict action against the vehicles, their owners, and the contractors if they were found dumping debris along the roads.

“I will not tolerate negligence in the matter,” he said and added that his government was spending millions of rupees on cleaning the city and shifting the debris to the landfill site contrary to it people are dumping their trash and construction material and the debris along the roads,” he lamented.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Syed Murad Ali Shah Murtaza Wahab Sharjeel Inam Memon Syed Qasim Naveed

