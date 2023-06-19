AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Budget doesn’t help govt broaden tax base

Published June 19, 2023 Updated June 19, 2023 07:08am

EDITORIAL: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lamented the missed opportunity to broaden the tax base in the budget 2023-24.

Khwaja Asif, Federal Minister for Defence, made an impassioned speech in parliament on a range of subjects – from accusing the superior judiciary of being responsible for the political crisis to tax evasion by various mafias including builders, real estate tycoons and parliamentarians, terming it a ‘dacoity’ on the national exchequer followed by a conflicting claim: that the budget 2023-24 was the best possible.

It is indeed disturbing that as a senior member of the PML-N which has been in power three times in the past and is at present the lead party in the federal government, a party that has presented ten budgets (including for next year), and yet has failed to broaden the base has the audacity to blame the influencers rather than the influenced (cabinet members in general and the Minister of Finance in particular).

Be that as it may, the country’s tax structure requires urgent reforms that no administration has had the gumption to implement – reforms that have been earmarked by the IMF in the past three programmes contracted during the tenure of the three civilian administrations since 2008.

Instead, all three administrations have, in violation of recommendations made in various reports/studies by international as well local advisors and consultants, focused on raising revenue from existing taxpayers. At present 70 percent of all direct taxes are collected through withholding taxes in the sales tax mode, an indirect tax whose incidence on the poor is greater than on the rich.

The incumbent Finance Minister in his overarching objective to enhance tax collections re-imposed a wider differential on withholding taxes payable by filers and non-filers – a decision that may raise revenue but in the process legitimises non-filers, a legitimisation at the cost of further narrowing the tax base justifiably shunned by several tax authorities of other jurisdictions, but also launched an amnesty scheme on which the Fund commented that “the new tax amnesty scheme runs against the programme’s conditionality and governance agenda and creates a damaging precedent.”

So much for meeting all ninth review conditions of the IMF as repeatedly claimed by Finance Minister Dar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Indirect taxes, rightly described as the low-hanging fruit, continue to predominate in the current budget and in this context it is relevant to note the budget envisages a 25 percent rise in collections from the revised estimates of the outgoing year.

This would require a few conditions be met as per FBR documents; notably, an exchange rate of 290 rupees per dollar, a rise of 8.9 percent in dollar terms in imports (32.4 percent in rupee terms) – a wide differential which raises questions about the validity of the assumption of 290 rupee-one dollar parity for next year, and large-scale manufacturing growth of 3.6 percent (which was negative 25 percent in February and negative 8.1 percent for the first nine months of the current year).

The Fund’s concerns with the budget provisions were anticipated by independent economists, including Business Recorder, and yet the parliamentary thrust appears to be a spirited defence of the budget provisions while trashing the elite, even those within their own ranks, for missed opportunities that is simply not possible without the country’s executive being complicit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy IMF Taxes Federal Government budget political crisis FBR taxpayers tax evasion Broadening tax base IMF and Pakistan Khwaja Asif Economic distress budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage

Comments

1000 characters

Budget doesn’t help govt broaden tax base

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Balochistan budget today

10 trafficking suspects held after boat tragedy

PM orders probe into tragedy

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Biden says rich need to pay ‘fair share’ of taxes

India eases curfew in violence-hit Manipur

Ahsan responds to Bilawal: ‘Don’t criticise govt in political rallies’

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

Read more stories