Murray claims Nottingham Open to extend winning streak

LONDON: Andy Murray claimed a second title in two weeks at the Nottingham Open on Sunday to continue his fine preparation for Wimbledon.

The three-time Grand Slam champion followed up his win at Surbiton last week with a flawless display to beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 to claim the tournament without dropping a set.

Murray’s 10-match winning streak is now his best since he topped the world rankings in 2017 and before he required career-threatening hip surgery.

After winning two Challenger Tour events, the 36-year-old faces a step up in quality when he heads to the ATP 500 event at Queen’s Club this week, where he will face world number 18 Alex de Minaur in the first round.

But a strong showing at the tournament he has won five times could improve Murray’s ranking sufficiently to be seeded at Wimbledon next month.