AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Expert says country would not default

Recorder Report Published June 18, 2023 Updated June 18, 2023 10:04am

KARACHI: Minister of State for Revenue, Ashfaq Tola, confidently stated Pakistan would not default on its financial obligations, dispelling all rumours and concerns.

Speaking at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Tola emphasised that out of the allocated budget of 9,200 billion rupees, a significant portion of 9 trillion rupees could be collected without difficulty.

He assured the audience the government had taken measures to provide historic relief to small businesses through the budget, while acknowledging that the auto and electronics sectors were facing the most significant challenges.

Pakistan will not default, reiterates Ishaq Dar

Tola further clarified that the government had not introduced any tax amnesty scheme in the budget and that any ambiguity related to such a scheme would be resolved before the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Minister of State lamented the dominance of the cash trade system in Pakistan, highlighting that only 3% of the population was currently contributing 90% of the tax revenue.

He stressed the budget had been meticulously designed, considering the needs and circumstances of various sectors. He also criticised the previous government for the negative impact caused by the suspension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) program.

However, KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman emphasised the necessity of expanding the tax net to stimulate economic growth. He called for the government’s intervention in controlling the value of the national currency and pointed out the ongoing challenges faced by the business community, including delayed customs clearance and persistent shortages of raw materials.

Zubair Chhaya, Deputy Patron-in-Chief of KATI, expressed concerns about the increase in withholding tax and the complex tax regime, which instilled fear among taxpayers.

He called for clarity regarding the distinction between filers and non-filers, asserting that tax savings for filers often ended up being spent on responding to tax-related notices.

In addition, Tariq Yusuf, President of the Karachi Chamber, criticised the government’s traditional budget, claiming that it perpetuated the same old formulas.

He argued that those already paying taxes were burdened further, while non-filers enjoyed exemptions. Yusuf further lamented the complexities of the tax system, which deterred potential taxpayers.

Asif Haroon, a partner at AF Ferguson, shed light on various tax measures implemented by the government. He discussed the introduction of the super tax in 2015 and its subsequent re-introduction last year through the Finance Act of 2022.

Haroon explained that the tax rate had increased to 6-10% for incomes exceeding 350 million rupees, and this year it would be imposed on incomes above 500 million rupees.

He also outlined other tax changes, including increased shareholder taxes on bonus shares and levies for non-filers withdrawing significant amounts from banks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy IMF Taxes CPEC FBR Ashfaq Tola IMF and Pakistan default risk Pakistan default Economic distress budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage Minister of State for Revenue

Comments

1000 characters
blah Jun 18, 2023 07:55am
I am an expert and I say that Pakistan will default, no doubt about it !!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Expert says country would not default

Blinken lands in China on rare trip with hopes low for any breakthrough

Only shares being sold: Shell not winding up its operations: Dar

WHT deduction, monitoring: 34 banks declared SWAPS agents

Banks recording WHTs on real-time basis, FBR informs FTO

Pakistan, Iran start political consultations

Rs5trn collected from Centre, provincial resources: Rs2.6trn spent on pays and pensions of govt employees in 5 years

Debate in National Assembly: GDA assails govt over budget

Bilawal says PPP fully ready for general election

Islamabad has no problem with US-India ‘nexus’: Khawaja Asif

Read more stories