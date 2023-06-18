Protection of cotton belt in Pakistan: FAO to install AWS in 5 southern Punjab districts

LAHORE: The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) has come forward to protect the cotton belt of Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources, the FAO has selected five South Punjab districts to install Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), enabling cotton farmers to respond to changes in weather patterns during the cultivation period.

They said cotton production in Pakistan had reduced to eight million bales last year from a record 14 million bales about a decade ago. This shortfall occurred due to unusual rains during the monsoon season besides preferred sugarcane by local farmers after a significant growth in the capacities of sugar mills in the region. Similarly, maize production has also hit the cotton belt, they added.

The FAO has planned to enhance the per-acre yield of cotton and improve its quality. The FAO has developed liaisons with PMD, Agriculture and Irrigation departments for setting up automatic weather stations in order to keep farmers updated about changes in weather patterns.

Sources said a team of Japanese technicians have recently concluded their visit to select suitable sites in five districts for setting up stations.

The technical team has carried out a Tehsil level survey in the region to collect data about the quantity of rain during the year and the moisture level to protect the crop, said sources.

Under the plan, they said, the FAO and their local partners would ensure weather advisory for cotton farmers through agriculture extension teams of the agriculture department. The farmers would also get weather advice related to timely sprays to eradicate pesticides, avoiding wastage of resources and getting maximum output for each acre of the field.

