PM optimistic about electoral prospects

Recorder Report Published 18 Jun, 2023 06:07am

LAHORE: Former Minister of State Syed Javed Ali Shah called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest. Overall political situation of the country was discussed during the meeting.

Syed Javed Shah felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on his unopposed election as PML-N President, sources said.

The sources claimed that Shehbaz said the PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif has evolved overtime, emerging as the only federal party that has rid the country of multiple crises each time it was called upon to serve the motherland. He said the PML-N has demonstrated remarkable resilience and bounced back stronger each time it was written off.

The Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said the Election Commission of Pakistan is responsible to announce the date of next general elections. He expressed the confidence that the Election Commission would conduct the elections in a transparent manner. The Minister while talking to a TV channel said parliament is an important national institution to make legislation while the judiciary can interpret the legislation or any law of the country.

In reply to a question, he said lifetime disqualification of political leaders is a human rights violation.

