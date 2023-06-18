AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
PFA to examine wheat flour quality

Recorder Report Published 18 Jun, 2023 06:07am

LAHORE: The Secretary of Food Punjab has authorized the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to inspect the quality of flour in the province by taking samples from the flour mills across the province.

According to a letter by the provincial food department to the DG PFA, the matter of jurisdiction of ensuring standards of flour (atta) has been examined in the food department. It is clarified that food safety is a prime responsibility of the Punjab Food Authority under section 7 read with Section 57 and item six of the schedule of the Punjab Food Authority Act, 201, it is the responsibility of the Punjab Food Authority to formulate/frame standards and regulations of flour and enforce them, the letter added.

The Punjab Food Authority has already formulated/framed such standards and regulations, the letter claimed.

The Food Department further asked the Authority to activate the inspection regime of the food authority and take samples of flour from the manufacturers as well as the distributors and take further action in the light of analysis reports. “Report of action taken in this regard may be shared with the Office of the Food Department daily,” the letter said.

Sources in the food department said that moisture in the flour should be 10 per cent but some mills to mint more money were flouting the rules and marketing substandard flour. They said that the secretary of food on public complaints had asked the PFA to act for improving the situation, the sources added.

