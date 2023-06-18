AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (June 17, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 18 Jun, 2023 06:07am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (June 17, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 16-06-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        19,900        235        20,135        20,135          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,327        252        21,579        21,579          NIL
===========================================================================

Cotton cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

