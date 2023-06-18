Spot rate stable amid listless business

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,800 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 9,300 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 355 per kg.

