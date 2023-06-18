AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot rate stable amid listless business

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 18 Jun, 2023 06:07am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,800 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 9,300 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 355 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Spot rate stable amid listless business

Only shares being sold: Shell not winding up its operations: Dar

Expert says country would not default

WHT deduction, monitoring: 34 banks declared SWAPS agents

Banks recording WHTs on real-time basis, FBR informs FTO

PSW introduces digital integration in Maritime Affairs ministry

Pakistan, Iran start political consultations

Debate in National Assembly: GDA assails govt over budget

Rs5trn collected from Centre, provincial resources: Rs2.6trn spent on pays and pensions of govt employees in 5 years

Bilawal says PPP fully ready for general election

Islamabad has no problem with US-India ‘nexus’: Khawaja Asif

Read more stories