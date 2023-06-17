AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
UMT celebrates 33 years of service and success

Press Release Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

LAHORE: University of Management and Technology (UMT) celebrated its 33rd anniversary on Friday, commemorating three decades of exceptional service and success in the field of education.

UMT has emerged as a beacon of learning and innovation, transforming learners into leaders who have gone on to make significant contributions to society. Cake cutting ceremony was held by Minister LG Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Rector UMT and DG UMT.

Governor of the Punjab Muhammad Bligh Ur Rehman expressed his best wishes to the UMT Family on the eve of its 33rd Anniversary. He highlighted UMT’s hallmark achievement of being ranked the number one private sector university in Pakistan and praised UMT for contributions made for the progress of the nation. He prayed that UMT continues driving Pakistan's progress and making significant contributions to humanitarian service.

Minister Local Government and Member Board of Governors UMT/ILM Trust Ibrahim Hasan Murad shared his reflections on the remarkable journey of teaching, learning, innovation, research and leadership that the university has undertaken.

He acknowledged Dr Hasan Murad Shaheed’s vision and dedication, which ensured that UMT became a true success story.He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to every member of the UMT family for their unwavering dedication and contributions to its success.

Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza extended heartfelt wishes to the entire UMT family on completing 33 years of a remarkable journey of success.

