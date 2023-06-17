AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
SCBA condemns firing at residence of Latif Khosa

Terence J Sigamony Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) strongly condemned the firing at the residence of Sardar Abdul Latif Khan Khosa, an apex court lawyer, and demanded a thorough investigation of the incident.

SCBA called upon the government, Inspector General of Police and the relevant quarters for a thorough investigation of the said incident so as to arrest the culprits and that the perpetrators may be brought to justice; failing which the SCBA will observe countrywide full-day strike on June 19, 2023 (Monday).

In a statement issued on Friday, SCBA President Barrister Abid S Zuberi, Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir and 25th Executive Committee of Bar said Latif Khosa besides being an advocate of the Supreme Court, is also member of the Bar, making this incident all the more concerning for the SCBA.

The services rendered by Latif Khosa to the State and to the legal community in his capacity as Governor of Punjab, Federal Minister and Attorney General of Pakistan, are known to all and need no introduction.

Barrister Zuberi stated that Latif Khosa is one of the few remaining independent and fearless voices advocating, for the cause of the rule of law, civilian supremacy, independence of judiciary, and against civilian trials in military courts. Such an attack on his residence sends a threatening message to the legal community against exercising their right to freedom of speech without fear of retribution.

This incident clearly showcases the absolute anarchy prevalent in the country where the fundamental rights of the citizens are being violated, judgments of the superior courts are ridiculed and disobeyed and the Constitution is repeatedly violated by failing to conduct elections in the time frame mandated by the Constitution and the orders of the Supreme Court.

Therefore, this association cannot turn a blind eye towards the safety and security of its senior members who play a crucial role in safeguarding the fundamental rights of individuals, ensuring access to justice, and upholding the principles of democracy. Any harm or threat to their well-being undermines the foundations of a just and democratic society.

SCBAP stands in solidarity with Latif Khosa and extends its full support during this challenging time.

