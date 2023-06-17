Economic diplomacy can help boost country’s trade, exports

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Friday that the country’s trade and exports can be boosted through economic diplomacy for which the diplomats can play a key role.

While addressing the participants of the “43rd Specialized Diplomatic Course” led by Director Programme Foreign Service Academy Fozia Fayyaz Ahmed, here on Friday, he said that Foreign Service Academy is an important institution with global reach which is training not only domestic, but also foreign diplomats.

“I hope your course at the academy will help you hone your diplomatic skills,” he said, adding: “The officers will be representing the country and render services in different countries and resolving the problems of Pakistanis in embassies and public service delivery should be their priority as a diplomat.”

The governor said that in the present era, it is very important to use technology and work together.

He added that the officers who perform their duties honestly earn respect and fame. Life would bring them to a crossroads where they would have to choose a path, at that time they should choose the right path despite the difficulty. The right seems difficult but eternal success lies in it.

