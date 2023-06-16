AVN 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
Japan’s finance minister says sharp forex moves are undesirable

Reuters Published 16 Jun, 2023 09:44am

TOKYO: Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Friday, when asked about the yen’s recent weakening, said sharp currency movements are undesirable. “Currency levels should be set by markets, reflecting fundamentals,” Suzuki told reporters.

“Excessive volatility is undesirable and it should move stably. We will continue to watch closely from now on as well.”

He also said he expected the Bank of Japan to work closely with the government and conduct policy firmly to achieve the 2% inflation target in a sustainable and stable manner.

Yen slips after BOJ stands pat, soft data dents dollar

The yen fell as much as 1% to 141.50 per US dollar this week, the lowest since Nov. 23, with analysts on the lookout for further signs of currency intervention.

