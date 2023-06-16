AVN 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
Forex reserves up $107m to $4.019bn

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2023 07:13am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $ 107 million during the last week. According to the weekly report, SBP’s reserves rose to $ 4.019 billion as of June 9, 2023 up from $ 3.912 billion as of June 2, 2023. However, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks declined by $ 63 million to $ 5.36 billion at the end of last week.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $ 9.378 billion at the end of the last week as against $ 9.335 billion a week earlier, depicting an increase of $ 43 million.

