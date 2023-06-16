Trial of May 9 miscreants’ cases in jails: CM holds meeting to review progress

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress made in the legal proceedings against the culprits involved in the events of May 9.

During the meeting, a decision was made regarding the trial of the accused in jail. Daily hearings of the cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act against the accused involved in the events of May 9 will take place, and the relevant departments will be duly informed about the trial proceedings in jail.

The consensus was reached in the meeting to expedite the legal actions against the culprits involved in the events of May 9.

The CM instructed the police and prosecution department to present strong testimonies against the accused and emphasized that no leniency should be shown to any culprits involved in the events of May 9, while innocent individuals should not be subjected to punishment.

The CM also ordered to intensify efforts to apprehend the absconding culprits.

