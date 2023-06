India’s palm oil imports in May fell about 14% from the previous month to 439,173 tonnes, a trade body said on Thursday.

Imports of soyoil rose around 22% to 318,887 tonnes and those of sunflower oil were up 18.5% at 295,206 tonnes, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Vegetable oil imports inched up nearly 1% to 1.06 million tonnes, it added.