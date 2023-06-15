Storm Biparjoy can hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan: PCJCCI

LAHORE: Despite contributing less than 1 percent of global emissions, Pakistan was among the 10 countries most affected by the climatic impacts in the past two decades stated by Moazzam Ghurki, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) during a meeting held at PCJCCI Secretariat yesterday.

He added that our agriculture-based economy is sensitive to climate-related shocks, and disasters can exacerbate the water security challenges.

President PCJCCI said that according to the official post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) 2022, the damages and losses were USD 14.9 billion and USD 15.3 billion respectively, with roughly 33 million people affected, of which 8 million were displaced.

Preliminary estimates suggest that, as a direct consequence of these floods, the national poverty rate could jump to 4.0 percent, pushing up to 9 million people into poverty last year. This time our country is at risk of Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS), “Biparjoy” which can badly affect major areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023