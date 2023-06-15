AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
CPEC projects: Record quantity of cargo lands in Gwadar: minister

Naveed Butt Published June 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD: After the consistent efforts of the federal government, the fruitful results of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, particularly in Gwadar, can be seen visibly. From 2022 till date 637,124 metric tons cargo has landed in Gwadar which is high as compared to 2018-2021 which was only 166,207 metric tons.

This was disclosed by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, while chairing a meeting to review the progress of projects in Gwadar. The meeting was attended by the officials of all relevant ministries, provincial representatives of Balochistan and Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) also attended the meeting.

Advisor Maritime Affairs Planning Commission Jawad Akhtar Khokhar gave a detailed presentation over the projects.

It is noted that since the incumbent government came into power in April 2022, the CEPC has been revived which remained neglected by the previous government. All major projects under the CPEC in Gwadar, including Gwadar Power Plant, Distribution of 2,000 boat engines to fishermen of Gwadar, Khuzdar-Panjgur transmission line (via Nag-Basima) which connects Makran with National Grid, New Gwadar International Airport project, the China-Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, the Gwadar Eastbay Expressway project, Gwadar Free Zone and Gwadar Port would become a shining pearl in the region.

The minister said several projects have been completed by the incumbent government in Gwadar, particularly, projects related to the water and electricity which remained neglected by the previous government deliberately.

He said in the recent budget, the allocation for Balochistan has been doubled which indicated the federal government is committed to uplift the province which remained neglected in the past. In the last three months, 18 projects have been completed which are related to the education, health, and social sector to facilitate the people of Balochistan, said the minister, while reiterating that the government will continue its efforts to uplift the province so their disparity can be removed.

Furthermore, he added that the supply of 100MW electricity from Iran will improve the lives and business of the people of Gwadar. The minister also directed KISCO to focus on the recovery of bills along with electricity supply to the people of Gwadar. Besides, awareness should be raised among the public to pay their electricity bills.

