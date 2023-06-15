AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OGRA holds session on Neutral Market Price

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has conducted a consultative session on Neutral Market Price under the OGRA Gas (Third Party) Access Rules for Gas Pipelines and Gas Network Codes, 2018, to encourage market liberalisation and private investment and ownership in the gas sector.

The session was held at the OGRA head office and through Zoom online application to seek meaningful suggestions and proposals from the stakeholders for a balanced decision-making on “Neutral Market Price” by the authority.

Masroor Khan, chairman OGRA and other members of the authority chaired the session.

The stakeholders in the field, the SNGPL, the SSGCL, the PLL, Pak Arab Fertilizer, Universal Gas Distribution Company, Shell Energy, Tabeer Energy, Energas, Pakistan Gas Port, K Electric, Trifigura Pakistan Ltd, Vitola Resources Pakistan, etc., have actively participated in the session and presented their point of views.

In concluding remarks, Masroor Khan, chairman OGRA appreciated the active participation of all stakeholders and assured that a judicious decision shall be taken in this regard.

“It has to be noted that some private entities are utilizing gas companies’ pipeline capacity to transmit their energy molecules from one point to another while some are also under engagement for the same kind of access arrangement. Therefore, a variety of opinion and divergent interests of all stakeholders could play a vital role for the Authority to pass a decision having unanimity and to harmonize ‘Neutral Market Price’.

The phenomena of Neutral Market Price emerges when more than one party have access to the pipeline and the lending/ borrowing of the energy molecules during a month takes place between the parties. This lending/ borrowing during the month is in fact inherent feature of access arrangement and requires financial settlement and close the transaction by the end of each month.”

The authority is a regulatory body responsible for regulating mid and downstream petroleum sector in Pakistan. The OGRA aims to develop and continuously work towards a safe, progressive and competitive Oil and Gas Industry in close coordination with all stakeholders and provide sustainable solutions, through innovation and adaptation, to foresee and overcome any challenges faced by the sector and to safeguard the interests and uphold the confidence of the nation and the consumers, in the areas of Nat Gas, Petroleum Products, Lubricants, LNG, CNG, LPG and (Oil Pipeline) Transportation of Petroleum Products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGRA ssgcl SNGPL gas pipelines Masroor Khan

Comments

1000 characters

OGRA holds session on Neutral Market Price

Karachi not under immediate threat

Biparjoy set to hit Keti Bandar today

Political stability key to economic strength: PM

Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Govt to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

Resolution of issues facing KE: Saudi Aljomaih Power voices its concern over delay

Transmission lines, grid stations in Punjab: €180m French loan pact signed for NTDC projects

Petrol price likely to decline

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Read more stories