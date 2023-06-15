Mobile Phone Traders team meets PTA chief

ISLAMABAD: A delegation representing the All Pakistan Mobile Phone Traders Association led by General Secretary, Munir Baig Mirza visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters, Islamabad on Wednesday, said a press release.

The delegation met with Chairman PTA, Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retd), and discussed matters concerning the business interests of mobile phone traders, particularly in relation to mobile devices, applicable FBR duties, and the subsequent impact on the traders. The chairman assured the delegation of PTA’s cooperation to pursue their business interests.

The delegation expressed their gratitude to the chairman PTA for his receptive approach and the assurance of the PTA’s support.

