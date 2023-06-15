KATI appreciates rain emergency measures

KARACHI: In anticipation of the potential impact of Cyclone Bioparjoy on coastal regions and the forecast of heavy rainfall in Karachi, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Faraz-ur-Rehman has appreciated the security measures implemented by the administration.

Faraz-ur-Rehman, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Syed Muhammad Ali and Administrator Korangi Muhammad Sharif, made a joint visit to various areas of Korangi to assess the security measures and preparations for drain clearance.

Notably, this marked the first occasion where the President of KATI, Administrator, and Deputy Commissioner Korangi collectively evaluated the industrial area's improvements and security measures.

Faraz-ur-Rehman emphasized that the KATI, DC, and Administrator Korangi officials visited the areas most impacted by the rain, including Causeway, Qayyumabad, Road-8000, and other industrial areas in Korangi district, after thorough consultations.

In light of identifying the areas most susceptible to the rainfall, prompt actions were taken, and the police have been placed on high alert.

The administration has also established rain emergency camps and initiated efforts to clear the roads, particularly on the causeway, to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow, thus benefiting the industrial area during heavy rainfall.

Faraz-ur-Rehman further advised all industrialists to prioritize precautionary measures in light of the potential storm, while urging the administration to be prepared in facilitating the public.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner and Administrator Korangi requested Faraz-ur-Rehman to extend full cooperation and support in safeguarding the Korangi district from the adverse effects of heavy rainfall, which has previously caused infrastructure damage. They stressed the importance of mutual consultation with the industrial and business communities.

