Pakistan

CM approves ‘Safe City Project’ for three cities

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:03am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has given in-principle approval for the implementation of ‘Safe City Project’ in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala using local resources.

Stressing their importance as integral components of smart cities, he emphasized the need to commence these projects promptly.

Expanding the scope of safe city project to other cities aims to enhance public safety and instill a stronger sense of security among citizens. The completion of the project within the designated time frame is deemed crucial, he maintained.

During a meeting held at the Chief Minister's office, a comprehensive review of the matters pertaining to the safe city project in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala took place.

Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board provided a briefing on the locally developed system, highlighting that software development would be carried out using the machine learning model of the safe city authority, facilitating facial recognition capabilities.

Moreover, the CM while chairing a meeting directed immediate measures to enhance hospital security. It was decided that urban dispensaries in five cities including Lahore should be revitalized and redesigned.

The CM stressed the need for hospitals to improve their cleanliness standards and ensure the availability of essential amenities such as air conditioning, fans, and functional water coolers. Additionally, he stressed the importance of engaging private anesthesiologists in district and tehsil headquarters hospitals.

The meeting also deliberated on proposals to enhance the universal health insurance program, with participants being informed of forthcoming administrative improvements to better serve individuals in need.

During the briefing, it was revealed that 100 ambulances have been provided to primary and secondary healthcare and an additional fleet of 112 ambulances will also be arranged. The digital system is currently being employed to monitor patients' treatment in rural and regional hospitals.

Simultaneously, efforts are underway to achieve higher-quality services at 119 rural health centers. Furthermore, disposable bed sheets for emergencies and three-color bed sheets have been provided to district and tehsil headquarters hospitals.

Safe City project Mohsin Naqvi software development

