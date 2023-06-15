AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (June 14, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:03am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (June 14, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 13-06-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,500        235        20,735        20,735          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,970        252        22,222        22,222          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton spot rates

Karachi not under immediate threat

Biparjoy set to hit Keti Bandar today

Political stability key to economic strength: PM

Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Govt to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

Resolution of issues facing KE: Saudi Aljomaih Power voices its concern over delay

Transmission lines, grid stations in Punjab: €180m French loan pact signed for NTDC projects

Petrol price likely to decline

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Read more stories