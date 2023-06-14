Cyclone Biparjoy: SSGC suspends supply of gas to all industries

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Wednesday suspended the supply of gas to all industries in a bid to combat the possible adverse impact of cyclone Biparjoy.

In a statement, the company said “adhering to the clear instructions from the federal government, SSGC has stopped gas supplies to all industries including their units for power generation, fertiliser sector and CNG stations.”

“This decision has been taken in the backdrop of possible striking of cyclone Biparjoy and considering the shortage of natural gas and RLNG.”

The firm added that the gas supply had been suspended from 7:00 am on Wednesday until further notice.

“In this regard, SSGC had sent notices of gas shutdown to all industrial and CNG associations through e-mail last night,” the company said. “Adhering to the government’s directives in view of this cyclone, maximum gas will be given to the power sector to ensure power supply to the consumers.”

SSGC is ensuring enough supply of both indigenous gas and RLNG to K-Electric to meet its operational requirements, the statement said.

Cyclone Biparjoy is now 350kms away from Karachi and it is expected to pass through Keti Bandar, located in the Thatta district of Sindh, on Thursday afternoon.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department tweeted on Wednesday that “Biparjoy over northeast Arabian Sea moved north-northeastward during last 6 hours, and now lies near Lat 21.7°N & Long 66.4°E at a distance of about 370km south- southwest of Karachi, 355km south- southwest Thatta and 290km south- southwest of Keti Bandar”.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said on Wednesday that all state institutions including Rangers, Maritime Agency and Coast Guards are fully cooperating in making concerted efforts for evacuation of people from the coastal belt.

She said 75 relief camps have been established in different schools and colleges in the areas which can be affected by the cyclone.

Rehman said the concerned authorities have also completed evacuation of the people from Kacha area to safer places last night.

In a tweet, she also said that “we are monitoring and coordinating round the clock via own and international satellites the path of cyclone Biparjoy and so far it is on trajectory of north, north-east”.

“If it makes the hard right projected it will make landfall tomorrow in Thatta district. Re air traffic changes, small aircraft r suspended for now from Jinnah International Airport and related flight paths. Will share other plans later in the day.”

Moreover, she cautioned the public to stay away from coastal areas, beaches, creeks and fishing wharves.

“Tidal waves can cause damage, sudden flooding and pose serious risks to small crafts that are still venturing out. Caution has to be exercised until the risk is over.”